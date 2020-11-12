TheStreet Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to “B”

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PNFP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

