Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 86,707 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Motco grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.64. 5,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,017. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

