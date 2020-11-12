Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Creative Planning grew its stake in Equinix by 60.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 8.7% during the third quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total transaction of $767,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,100,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,088,624. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $760.77. 5,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,415. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $779.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

