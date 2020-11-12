Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,723 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after buying an additional 665,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Shares of V traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.61. 107,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,019,033. The company has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

