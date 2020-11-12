Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,948 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Devon Energy worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 155,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052,960. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

