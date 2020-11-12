Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cfra began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.74, for a total transaction of $2,378,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,816 shares of company stock valued at $111,120,613. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded up $13.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $426.80. The company had a trading volume of 167,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,244. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.75. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.