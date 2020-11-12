TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRUE. ValuEngine downgraded TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

TRUE opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $416.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.50.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TrueCar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in TrueCar by 25.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TrueCar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

