Truist Raises Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $135.00

Nov 12th, 2020

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price raised by Truist from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens boosted their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

CPRT stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.21. 8,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,976,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Copart by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,688,000 after purchasing an additional 235,268 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Analyst Recommendations for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

