Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of FSKR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 1,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,399,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

