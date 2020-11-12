Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce $172.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.50 million. Trustmark posted sales of $156.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $698.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $693.20 million to $707.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $653.13 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $672.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

