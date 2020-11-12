U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

Shares of USB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.86. 92,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,394,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

