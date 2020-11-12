Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.96.

ULTA opened at $255.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

