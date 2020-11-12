Unibright (UBT) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00002344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $55.41 million and $1.78 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00078879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00174898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00027383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00311318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00985978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

