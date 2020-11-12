United Insurance’s (UIHC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their sell rating on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UIHC. ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.78. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 375.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 596.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

