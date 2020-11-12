Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.69-1.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.055-1.063 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

