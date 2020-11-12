VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,324 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.15% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 52,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

