Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 246,979 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 450,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $232.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.46. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $241.02.

