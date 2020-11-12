Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $22,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192,559 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,039,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,133,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,484,000 after purchasing an additional 466,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11.

