Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $159,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 157,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 61.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.97 and a 200-day moving average of $195.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.