William Blair Comments on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Floor & Decor in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.93. 1,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,871,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $1,652,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,362.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,676 shares of company stock valued at $35,061,243 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $32,060,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 92.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

