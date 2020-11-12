Woodward, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Woodward has raised its dividend payment by 47.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Woodward has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Woodward stock opened at $100.83 on Thursday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,950 shares of company stock worth $15,172,037 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

