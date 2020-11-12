Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.
XENE stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $387.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.