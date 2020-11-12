Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $387.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.