Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post $54.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the highest is $55.16 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $60.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $160.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.28 million to $160.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $176.23 million, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $181.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. 528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,845. The company has a market cap of $126.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 315.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

