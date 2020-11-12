Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

