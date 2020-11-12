ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $217-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.8 million.ZIX also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

ZIX stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. ZIX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

