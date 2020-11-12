ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $129-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.57 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.31-0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

