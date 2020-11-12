Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Earnings History for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit