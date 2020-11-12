Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.