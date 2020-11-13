-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $523.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit