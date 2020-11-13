-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $523.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.