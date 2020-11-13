1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €20.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.10 ($30.71).

DRI stock opened at €19.54 ($22.99) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.09 and a 200 day moving average of €22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

