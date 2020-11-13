1,573 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in General Dynamics by 18.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,567,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 583,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 56.7% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in General Dynamics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $149.28 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.67. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.