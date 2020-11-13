1,782 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,782 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $149.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

