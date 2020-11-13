2,103 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $112.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

