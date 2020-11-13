2key.network Price Hits $0.0266 on Exchanges (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $889,459.55 and approximately $663,958.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00401726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.91 or 0.03388955 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00027084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00023063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,429,707 tokens. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.