3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Raised to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. William Blair also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DDD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.59. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.