AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AAON opened at $62.93 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.65.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AAON by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

