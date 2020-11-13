Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Joseph E. Whitters Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,049.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.88 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARAY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Accuray by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Accuray by 619,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Accuray by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

