ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 8.3% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.08 and last traded at $90.48. 194,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 537,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 69,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $5,650,696.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,692,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,741. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 60,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACM Research by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $2,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

