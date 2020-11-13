Aiken Yuen Sells 2,015 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

YUMC stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Yum China by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 679,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,135 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,621,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 319,158 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 296,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 79,875 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1,813.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 146,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,657 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

