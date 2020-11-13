Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,215 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. DA Davidson upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

AKAM opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,572. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

