Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Arthur Geiss Sells 9,343 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $73,342.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,175.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arthur Geiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Arthur Geiss sold 463 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $3,940.13.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $302.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.