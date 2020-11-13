Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $38.00. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 384,320 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 million and a PE ratio of 3.48.

About Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

