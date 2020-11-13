alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €13.25 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.25 ($15.59) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($17.05) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.23 ($17.92).

ETR:AOX opened at €13.42 ($15.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.72 and a 200 day moving average of €12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

