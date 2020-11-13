Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 8,824 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $397,785.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,429,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,523,527.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMRC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

