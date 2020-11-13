American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $75,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,937,000 after purchasing an additional 113,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,330,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEP opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

