American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is a provider of dialysis services primarily in the United States. It also offers outpatient and inpatient dialysis treatments for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is based in Beverly, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of ARA opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. American Renal Associates has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Renal Associates will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

