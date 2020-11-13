American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $60,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in American Water Works by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in American Water Works by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in American Water Works by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.92.

NYSE:AWK opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

