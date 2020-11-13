Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Evercore ISI currently has $160.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.83.
Analog Devices stock opened at $135.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $140.38.
In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $129,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 115,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
