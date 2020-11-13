Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Evercore ISI currently has $160.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.83.

Analog Devices stock opened at $135.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $129,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 115,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

