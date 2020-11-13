Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brooks Automation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Brooks Automation in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of BRKS opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.71. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,331. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.