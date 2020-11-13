Analysts Set Expectations for Novavax, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novavax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $93.32 on Friday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.