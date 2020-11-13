Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after buying an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,794,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Applied Materials stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

